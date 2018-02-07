Political commentator Luc Lavoie latest tell-all book

He has been a journalist working Parliament hill, an adviser for Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and is presently a daily political commentator on the french network LCN.

Luc Lavoie’s many careers for the past forty years have brought him to the front lines of politics hence the title to his latest tell-all book, “En Première Ligne.”

The 62-year-old released his 300-page book Tuesday which covers everything from his adventures travelling the world to navigating crisis management for then-Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

The communications specialist and political analyst tells his personal story of how a young French Rimouski boy went from the local paper to the front page across Canada working with the Canadian Press.

Lavoie reveals the personal struggle he went through when dealing with the turbulent time during the famous Air Bus scandal.

Lavoie said his core values of loyalty were put to the test but steered him true. ” Loyalty is the best way to go, and is the cardinal virtue that I respect the most,” Lavoie said.