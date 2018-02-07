Political commentator Luc Lavoie latest tell-all book
He has been a journalist working Parliament hill, an adviser for Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and is presently a daily political commentator on the french network LCN.
Luc Lavoie’s many careers for the past forty years have brought him to the front lines of politics hence the title to his latest tell-all book, “En Première Ligne.”
The 62-year-old released his 300-page book Tuesday which covers everything from his adventures travelling the world to navigating crisis management for then-Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.
READ MORE: Brian Mulroney defends NAFTA’s track record during Washington testimony
Lavoie reveals the personal struggle he went through when dealing with the turbulent time during the famous Air Bus scandal.
Lavoie said his core values of loyalty were put to the test but steered him true. ” Loyalty is the best way to go, and is the cardinal virtue that I respect the most,” Lavoie said.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.