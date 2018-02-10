1 person killed in Langley townhouse shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in Langley on Friday night.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. in a newly developed area near 204B St. and 82nd Ave.

Witnesses say they heard gunfire and say the victim was shot while he was in his car.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case.

READ MORE: 1 man dead in Langley shooting, believed to be targeted

Last December, there was a fatal shooting in the area. IHIT identified the victim in that shooting as 21-year-old Dai Duong Duong.

It is not known if the two incidents are related.

Details are slim but IHIT is expected to comment on Saturday.