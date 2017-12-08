Possible fatal shooting in Langley

RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team aren’t yet commenting on what may have been a fatal shooting in Langley.

It happened at around 11 p.m. Thursday at a home near 204th Street and 82nd Avenue.

A person claiming to have seen the situation in the backyard behind her home says a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died, but that has not been confirmed by police.

