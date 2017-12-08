Possible fatal shooting in Langley
A A
RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team aren’t yet commenting on what may have been a fatal shooting in Langley.
It happened at around 11 p.m. Thursday at a home near 204th Street and 82nd Avenue.
A person claiming to have seen the situation in the backyard behind her home says a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died, but that has not been confirmed by police.
READ MORE: Gunshot fired through window of Chilliwack home
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.