Calgary police used appropriate force in 2016 arrest: ASIRT
Police officers in Calgary have been cleared in an arrest that resulted in serious injuries to a 45-year old man.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says police responded to a call in June 2016 about a man breaking into a business in southwest Calgary.
Officers called a tactical team to make the arrest because the man was known to police, had an extensive criminal history and was potentially armed.
The team entered the building and found the man, who was breaking into an ATM machine, and took him into custody.
The man sustained injuries to his spleen during the arrest, which officials noted was forceful because he refused to co-operate with police.
ASIRT, which reviews serious police actions, has determined that the use of force was reasonable given the circumstances.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.