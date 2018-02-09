Damaged overpass near Millet to partially re-open to traffic

Here’s some good news for commuters south of Edmonton: the Highway 616 overpass over the Queen Elizabeth II, just west of Millet will be open to traffic soon.

In a statement to Global News, the provincial government confirms the overpass will re-open to a single lane of alternating traffic at a reduced speed. Depending on weather conditions, the overpass could be open again by the end of the next week.

READ MORE: Overpass to Millet closed indefinitely after crash last week

The speed limit will be lowered to 50 km/h and stop lights will be installed at either end of the bridge to help control traffic. There won’t be any weight or load restrictions in place.

The bridge was damaged on Jan. 17 when a semi crashed into it and caught on fire. The highway was closed for several hours.

On Jan. 25, iNews880 learned that the bridge was closed “indefinitely” because of damage to the main support pillar.

READ MORE: Semi truck carrying milk crashes, catches fire on QEII south of Edmonton

The statement received by Global News on Friday described the damage as “extensive” and said the overpass would require complex repairs. Those are expected to be completed by late fall 2018.