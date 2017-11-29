Crime
November 29, 2017 4:43 pm
Updated: November 29, 2017 4:46 pm

Sawed-off shotgun used in Millet convenience store robbery

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery in Millet, Alta.

Supplied: Wetaskiwin RCMP
Wetaskiwin RCMP have released photos of two suspects wanted for an armed robbery that occurred in Millet, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said two men came into the Fas Gas and brandished a black and silver sawed-off shotgun and demanded money. The two took off with cigarettes, lottery tickets, lighters, chocolate bars and an undisclosed amount of cash.

They fled on foot west from the location and a witness described seeing the two leave the area in two separate vehicles.

One was a white, newer model SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango or Journey, with the back window smashed out. This vehicle was seen driving southbound.

The other vehicle was a new, white Hyundai Elantra with the Alberta plate BSN 4694. The plate had been stolen from a car in Edmonton. This vehicle left westbound on Highway 616.

One of the suspects reportedly fled the scene in this vehicle. The plate was stolen from a car in Edmonton.

Supplied: Wetaskiwin RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or Crime Stoppers.

No one was injured in the robbery.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

