Arrest warrant issued in Calmar gas station armed robbery

A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for an Alberta man after an armed robbery at a Calmar gas station Sunday evening.

At around 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, Leduc RCMP were called to the Calmar Esso and adjacent liquor store after four men entered the businesses with a shotgun, handgun and a baton. The suspects fled after allegedly taking an undisclosed amount of money and liquor.

Original reports said three men were involved, RCMP have confirmed that they are looking for four men.

READ MORE: Shotgun used in Alberta gas station robbery

One of the suspects is Nelson Saulteaux of the Paul Band First Nation. The 34-year-old is facing 17 criminal offences, including robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police believe he is armed and dangerous.

“We want to be very clear to the public about Mr. Saulteaux. If you believe you know where he is, do not approach him directly,” Const. Mark Bovaird of the Leduc RCMP’s General Investigation Section said in a release issued Thursday afternoon. “You may be placing yourself in a position to be harmed. Call your local police service.”

Saulteaux is described as about 5’11” with a large build, about 180 pounds with black hair.

Police are also looking for information on three other suspects.

An unknown male with a thin build was wearing a dark jacket with white stripes with a grey hoodie underneath, black shoes with a white stripe around the sole and possibly jeans. A second unknown male with a medium build is believed to be over six feet tall. He was wearing silver or grey shorts with a black stripe, a black hoodie, a black coloured baseball cap and tan footwear. The final suspect has a heavy build and is about 5’6”. He was wearing a grey hoodie, dark jeans and black Nike shoes. Police said he also had a black bandana across his face.

RCMP are also still looking for a woman believed to be involved by driving the group away in a vehicle that is believed to be a stolen green Subaru Forester with the Alberta licence plate 83M748. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Westlock on Oct. 10. There is no description available for the woman.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Saulteaux or the other four suspects is asked to call the Leduc RCMP detachment at 780-980-7267 or the local police department. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Calmar is 35 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.