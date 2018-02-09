Okanagan fatal crash investigation; RCMP seek possible witness

RCMP in the north Okanagan are hoping to contact a motorist who may have witnessed a fatal crash.

An 18-year-old Vernon girl was killed in the collision between a mini-van and pickup truck.

It happened Monday just after 6:00 p.m. at the junction of Highway 6 and the King Edward Forest Service Road in Coldstream.

“Officers have learned that a dark coloured dually truck was observed eastbound behind the Chevrolet mini-van that collided with the oncoming westbound truck,” says RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett.

“There is a very good possibility the person driving the dually truck witnessed the collision and officers are asking this person to come forward to provide a witness statement.”

People with information are asked to call Cst. Phil Dobernigg at 250-545-7171.