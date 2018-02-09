Investigations
February 9, 2018 2:41 pm

Okanagan fatal crash investigation; RCMP seek possible witness

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Police want to talk to a driver who may have witnessed a fatal crash near Vernon.

A A

RCMP in the north Okanagan are hoping to contact a motorist who may have witnessed a fatal crash.

An 18-year-old Vernon girl was killed in the collision between a mini-van and pickup truck.

It happened Monday just after 6:00 p.m. at the junction of Highway 6 and the King Edward Forest Service Road in Coldstream.

“Officers have learned that a dark coloured dually truck was observed eastbound behind the Chevrolet mini-van that collided with the oncoming westbound truck,” says RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett.

“There is a very good possibility the person driving the dually truck witnessed the collision and officers are asking this person to come forward to provide a witness statement.”

People with information are asked to call Cst. Phil Dobernigg at 250-545-7171.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
fatal crash witness
Highway 6
King Edward Forest Service Road
Okanagan
police seek witness
RCMP
vernon girl killed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News