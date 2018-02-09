More women speak out about former NDP minister Stan Struthers, call him ‘Tickle-Me Stan’

Former Manitoba cabinet minister Stan Struthers is facing more accusations Friday from women who said they were tickled by him while he was in office.

“I was working on a project back in 2013. It was a lot of tight timelines and deadlines,” Julie Kentner, a public affairs specialist with the Manitoba Government, told Global News. “He reached over and tickled me in my rib cage and it was really startling.”

Kentner, who first posted about the incident on her Facebook page, said it was an unsettling experience.

“I wish I’d been less shocked and more able to deliver either some kind of physical blow or a blow to Tickle-Me Stan’s career, but not in that moment.”

She said she pulled away from him and quickly finished the meeting. Then she immediately called her supervisors who were “terrific”. She didn’t want to report the incident and they supported her decision.

“I was alone in a room with him. It would have turned into a ‘he said, she said’ kind of process,” Kentner said. “I just didn’t think it was worth the time, effort and potential reputational damage to myself and the effects it could have on my career.”

Kentner said Struthers’ alleged behaviour will not be tolerated. She is the latest woman to speak out about the former NDP MLA. On Thursday his former press secretary, Joelle Saltel-Allard, said he touched and tickled her – often in front of other people.

In 2010, Shannon Van Raes worked for Struthers and said he asked her if she liked being tickled and then put his hands under her skirt and groped her. She said she complained about the behaviour, but was told to grow a thicker skin and suck it up.

“Women don’t know what happens to each other all the time,” Kentner said. “Some women keep it very, very close and very private. Once you hear one woman, including myself, it’s a safer conversation to have.”

Global News attempted to reach Greg Selinger, who was the premier when Struthers was in cabinet, but was told he was out of the country

Struthers has apologized for any interactions that made people feel disrespected or uncomfortable.

Kentner’s full Facebook post on Stan Struthers:

