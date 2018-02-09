Foodie Friday: Sesame crusted tuna with wasabi sauce

Every week on Foodie Friday cookbook author and Gourmet Warehouse founder Caren McSherry joins CKNW’s Simi Sara with another recipe to wow your guests and up your game in the kitchen.

Light, delicate and bursting with flavour, tuna might just be the perfect fish.

In fact, it’s so good that it’s one seafood that benefits from minimal cooking. That’s good news for you, because it means you can pull off this visually spectacular recipe with very little effort.

So easy, so good, so impressive. Just do it and accept the accolades.

What you need

3 Tbsp wasabi mustard

3 Tbsp soy sauce

3 Tbsp unsalted butter

2/3 cup black sesame seeds

2 pounds fresh ahi tuna steaks

2-3 tbsp grapeseed oil

How to do it