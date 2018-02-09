Foodie Friday: Sesame crusted tuna with wasabi sauce
Every week on Foodie Friday cookbook author and Gourmet Warehouse founder Caren McSherry joins CKNW’s Simi Sara with another recipe to wow your guests and up your game in the kitchen.
Light, delicate and bursting with flavour, tuna might just be the perfect fish.
In fact, it’s so good that it’s one seafood that benefits from minimal cooking. That’s good news for you, because it means you can pull off this visually spectacular recipe with very little effort.
So easy, so good, so impressive. Just do it and accept the accolades.
What you need
- 3 Tbsp wasabi mustard
- 3 Tbsp soy sauce
- 3 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 2/3 cup black sesame seeds
- 2 pounds fresh ahi tuna steaks
- 2-3 tbsp grapeseed oil
How to do it
- In a small pot, combine the wasabi mustard, soy sauce and butter and simmer until the butter melts.
- Whisk the mixture until it is smooth and thick. Set aside.
- Place the sesame seeds in a shallow dish.
- Dredge both sides of the tuna into the seeds and press firmly, so the seeds adhere to the tuna.
- Heat a nonstick fry pan to medium high and add the oil.
- Sear the fish for about 2 minutes each side, or until it is cooked to your desired taste.
