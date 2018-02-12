Looking for a job after retirement? Here are 6 jobs to consider

There are many reasons why someone who’s retired would want to re-enter the workforce: bring in extra income; pursue a passion; have something to look forward to week after week – the list of reasons goes on.

According to the latest numbers by Statistics Canada, one in five Canadians over the age of 65 (or about 1.1 million seniors) reported working in 2015. That is the highest proportion recorded since 1981.

“Retiring doesn’t mean you must stop working altogether,” says Jodi Kasten, managing director at Indeed Canada. “For some, it can be the perfect time to consider doing what [they] love and turning [their] passion into a lucrative part-time job that brings in extra income.”

And companies get a lot out of hiring retired folks, Kasten says.

“Retirees bring years of experience that can be very valuable to employers,” she says. “They can also provide leadership to less experienced employees, and have a focused, driven attitude. In fact, research conducted by Pew found that 54 per cent of workers over 65 are still working because they want to be.”

But after working so long either in one field or one place, retirees may wonder what kind of jobs are out there for them today. Here, Indeed Canada puts together a list of jobs that may interest retired workers who are looking to get back into the working game.

1. Library assistant

Average pay: $22.02 per hour

Description: This job lets you put your vast knowledge and love of books to work helping visitors find what they’re looking for.

Skills/education: On-the-job training

2. Dog walker

Average pay: $13.64 per hour

Description: Turn your love for animals into a part-time job that is not only fun, but allows you to get tons of exercise along the way.

Skills/education: Licensing may be required

3. Cake decorator

Average pay: $13.51 per hour

Description: Baking and cake decorating is a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon, but in retirement, you can turn it into a part-time business, Kasten says.

Skills/education: Self-taught or cake decorating certificate

4. Tour guide

Average pay: $16.21 per hour

Description: “If you love where you live, why not share it with others and become a tour guide?” Kasten says. “You’ll meet new people and actively explore your city along the way.”

Skills/education: Licensing may be required

5. Tutor

Average pay: $22.90 per hour

Description: If you have a passion for teaching and helping students, then tutoring is a highly rewarding and lucrative job for retirees, Kasten says.

Skills/education: Certificate

5. Photographer

Average pay: $14.42 per hour

Description: “Photography is a well-known hobby that can also help you earn extra income,” Kasten says. “Take wedding or professional photos in your spare time.”

Skills/education: Self-taught or certificate

6. Graphic designer

Average pay: $20.22 per hour

Description: Design layouts and materials for web pages, magazines, advertisements, posters, emails, etc.

Skills/education: Self-taught or degree/certificate

Tips to help retirees find a job

Before you start sending out your resume, figure out what your passions are, Kasten says.

“Ask yourself what really interests you,” she says. “Is there a new skill you want to learn? Or a new challenge you want to take on?”

Also, figure out if you have a particular skill-set that you would identify as valuable to companies on a part-time or consulting basis. Draw on your years of experience and showcase that to a potential employer, Kasten suggests.

And lastly: network.

“This doesn’t have to stop once you’ve exited the workforce,” Kasten says. “You can continue to be an active member of the industry associations or online communities that may help land post-retirement opportunities for you.”