AGM for Nova Scotia PC Party to get underway Friday

The annual general meeting for the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party will officially open Friday in Halifax.

The three-day event will be held at the Westin Nova Scotian Hotel. The party will have the opportunity to hear from all five prospective leadership candidates Friday evening.

READ: Jamie Baillie asked to resign as Nova Scotia’s PC leader after allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

On Saturday, the guest speaker at the AGM will be Andrew Scheer, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

A leadership convention announcement will be made on Sunday morning, meaning the party and the public will find out the date for when the next leader of the NS PC party will be selected.

Former PC leader Jamie Baillie resigned last month after allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

READ MORE: Jamie Baillie resigns as Tory leader and MLA for Cumberland South

Cecil Clarke, Julie Chaisson, Tim Houston, John Lohr and Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin have all indicated they plan to run for leader of the Nova Scotia Tories.