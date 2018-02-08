Julie Chaisson joins Nova Scotia Tory leadership race

The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leadership race has one more candidate. Julie Chaisson announced her intent to run on Thursday.

Chaisson is the current executive director of the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market and former PC candidate for Chester/St. Margaret’s in the 2017 election.

She placed third, behind NDP incumbent Denise Peterson-Rafuse and current Liberal Party MLA Hugh MacKay.

Chaisson says she is running as the province can no longer afford to stay the same.

“It’s time to put forward a leader with a fresh perspective,” said Chaisson in a press release.

“Nova Scotians are looking for a bold leader that will change the status quo and move our province forward.”

As a result, she’ll be running under the slogan, Bold New Vision.

Chaisson will become only the second woman to run for the PC leadership in the province since the 1940s.

She joins Pictou East MLA Tim Houston, Kings North MLA John Lohr, Cape Breton Mayor Cecil Clarke and Cumberland North MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin in the leadership race.