Jamaican police confirm man in custody in connection to Winnipeg couple’s death

Jamaican police have confirmed a man has been taken into custody after a Winnipeg couple was found dead in their Jamaican vacation home.

On Jan. 9, Melbourne Flake, 81, and Etta Flake, 70, were found in their home in St. Thomas, Jamaica.

Jamaican police say the man has been in custody since Feb. 7. No other information is being released at this time.

The couple’s grandson told Global News they had lived in Winnipeg since the 1960s.

Police told the family the incident was a burglary gone awry, but their daughter, Debbie Olfert, previously told Global News she doesn’t know how it could have happened.

Olfert is one of five children of the couple. The Flakes are also survived by 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Officers have still offered no motive for the murders.