January 10, 2018 8:03 pm
Updated: January 10, 2018 8:23 pm

Canadian couple killed in Jamaica home: police

Etta and Melbourne Flake were found dead in their home in Jamaica on Jan. 9, 2018.

A Canadian couple has been found dead in their home in Jamaica.

On Wednesday, the Jamaica Constabulary Force told Global News Melbourne Flake, 81, and Etta Flake, 70, were found in their home in St. Thomas.

The couple’s grandson Jordan Voth told Global News the couple has lived in Winnipeg since the 1960s.

Canada’s department of Global Affairs confirmed that Canadians were killed in the country and said consular services will be offered to the family affected, but would not release names for privacy reasons.

Police said they died sometime either on the night of Jan. 8 or the morning of Jan. 9. Officials said construction workers were looking for the couple on Tuesday, but when they entered the Flakes’ home, they found the bodies.

Police offered no motive for the murders. The investigation is ongoing.

 

