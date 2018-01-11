‘A nightmare that I haven’t woken up from’: Daughter of Winnipeg couple murdered in Jamaica searching for answers

The daughter of an elderly Canadian couple murdered in their home in St. Thomas, Jamaica, earlier this week is still searching for answers.

The bodies of Melbourne and Etta Flake, who were 81 and 70 years old respectively, were found in their home Tuesday morning.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said the couple was found with their hands and feet bound. They also said Melbourne suffered head wounds and Etta was suffocated.

Police told the family the incident was a burglary gone awry, but their daughter, Debbie Olfert, told Global News she doesn’t know how it could have happened.

“It’s like a nightmare that I haven’t woken up from,” she said.

She described their house in Jamaica like “Fort Knox,” because it had many locks and safeguards.

“All I know is [they were] innocent people. Somebody must have had so much cruel hate,” Olfert said.

“This is a wanton act of extreme violence against innocent people that absolutely didn’t deserve to be treated like an animal.

Olfert is one of five children of the couple. The Flakes are also survived by 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She said she and her siblings won’t stop until they get answers on what happened.

While she said she’s grateful for help from the Canadian government, the Jamaican consulate and for Interpol, she’s also “asking friends to write letters to MPs, city councillors and ask them to get involved and take care of our Canadians abroad.”

While Canada’s department of Global Affairs didn’t mention names, it confirmed consular services will be offered to the family affected.

A spokesperson also told Global News that Canadian officials are also in contact with local authorities to gather information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Olfert said her parents were loving people and long-standing members of Calvary Temple Church.

“[Etta] did love to pray. She prayed for all of her kids, she prayed for her grandkids. She believed so deeply in her faith that it had an effect on how she lived her life,” Olfert said.

“My dad, he’s someone that would do anything for you if you asked.”

She says she’s going to miss picking up the phone and talking to them most of all.

*with files from Amber McGuckin