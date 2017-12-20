1 Canadian killed, 3 injured in Mexico tourist bus crash

A Canadian was among 12 people killed Tuesday after a tour bus carrying Royal Caribbean cruise ship passengers crashed near Mayan ruins in Mexico.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed Wednesday a Canadian national died as a result of the crash.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with those affected by the bus crash in Mexico,” spokesperson Philip Hannan said in a statement. “Consular officials in Ottawa and in Playa del Carmen, Mexico are in contact with affected Canadian citizens as well as family members and are providing consular assistance as required.”

The Canadian government said three other Canadians were injured in the crash.

Royal Caribbean Cruises said Tuesday 27 of its guests were on an excursion to the Chacchoben ruins in Costa Maya.

Royal Caribbean Cruises said in a statement Wednesday the guests on the tour bus were from two separate ships, the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, en-route to the Chacchoben ruins.

“Our hearts go out to all those involved in the bus accident in Costa Maya,” the cruise line said in a statement. “We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation.”

Quintana Roo government officials said 31 people were on the bus when it crashed, injuring 18. Among the injured were tourists from the U.S., Brazil and Sweden.

Images from the scene show the covered bus toppled on its side after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.