Woman in crosswalk struck by vehicle in southeast Edmonton

A 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle at 66 Street and 12 Avenue.
Police said it happened at about 7:25 a.m.
They said the woman was walking east across 66 Street in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a southbound Hyundai “driven by an elderly male.”
EMS crews treated the woman at the scene and took her hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver has since been charged with careless driving.
Officers asked motorists to avoid the intersection earlier Thursday morning but all lanes were re-opened by 10 a.m.
