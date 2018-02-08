Woman in crosswalk struck by vehicle in southeast Edmonton

A 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle at 66 Street and 12 Avenue.

Police said it happened at about 7:25 a.m.

They said the woman was walking east across 66 Street in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a southbound Hyundai “driven by an elderly male.”

EMS crews treated the woman at the scene and took her hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver has since been charged with careless driving.

Officers asked motorists to avoid the intersection earlier Thursday morning but all lanes were re-opened by 10 a.m.