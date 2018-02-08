Crime
February 8, 2018 1:33 pm

Woman in crosswalk struck by vehicle in southeast Edmonton

By Web Producer  Global News

A woman was struck in a crosswalk in southeast Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

Global News
A A

A 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle at 66 Street and 12 Avenue.

Police said it happened at about 7:25 a.m.

They said the woman was walking east across 66 Street in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a southbound Hyundai “driven by an elderly male.”

EMS crews treated the woman at the scene and took her hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver has since been charged with careless driving.

Officers asked motorists to avoid the intersection earlier Thursday morning but all lanes were re-opened by 10 a.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Careless Driving
driver charged
edmonton pedestrian
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton Traffic
Pedestrian Collision
southeast Edmonton
vision zero
woman in crosswalk

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News