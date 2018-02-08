Section of Kawartha Golf and County Club to be redeveloped for ‘luxury seniors apartments’

A section of the historic Kawartha Golf and Country Club will be sold to make way for a new retirement residence in Peterborough.

The club and Peterborough company, AON Inc., have reached a conditional deal for the purchase and sale of 23 acres of club property on Clonsilla Avenue in the city’s west end. There are plans to build a 400-unit retirement residence.

READ MORE: Rural communities brace for retirement boom

“This purchase represents a foundation of growth and investment in Peterborough for many years to come,” said AON president Brad Smith.

“Long-term plans for the site include a full-service retirement residence that will offer aging in place, luxury seniors apartments, and a mix of apartment and condominium housing still to be determined.”

The club says once the sale is completed, it can move ahead with plans to revitalize the historic Stanley Thompson golf course and facilities.

Upgrades will include a new clubhouse, expanded driving range and practice area and two replacement holes designed by renowned Canadian golf course architect Ian Andrew.

READ MORE: Controversial redevelopment of Surrey golf course heading to public hearing

“Kawartha welcomes the beginning of a working relationship with AON Inc., a great local developer,” said club president Rob Elliott.

“This revitalization project will allow us to make Kawartha, already ranked the 14th best private/public course in Canada, an even better experience for our members and guests.”

AON aims to finalize the land purchase in late 2018 with intentions to complete the project in 2019.

“The company will now start the approval process with the City of Peterborough to expedite official plan and zoning approvals, AON said.