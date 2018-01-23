Controversial redevelopment of Surrey golf course heading to public hearing

The controversial redevelopment of a Surrey golf course is one step closer to reality.

Surrey city council voted Monday to send a proposed project at Fleetwood’s Eaglequest Golf Course to a public hearing.

If approved, a 24-acre portion of the course would be rezoned to allow the development of a four-storey mixed-use building and about 265 townhouse units by Anthem Properties.

In total, the development would see the creation of about 325 homes and 4,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

The existing 18-hole golf course would be reduced to 12 holes, and a new road, 77th Avenue, would be created.

Some area residents oppose the project. They say it will create too much density and overwhelm the area’s already crowded schools.

Councillors Tom Gill and Mike Starchuk voted against going to public hearing, saying many concerns need to be addressed first.

The public hearing will take place on Feb. 5.