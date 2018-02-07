Sundre man charged with child luring, sexual interference: RCMP

A 24-year-old man from Sundre, Alta. is facing multiple sex crimes charges involving under-aged girls, RCMP said Wednesday.

RCMP said it was contacted on Jan. 30 by a local school about an inappropriate and sexual message delivered via Snapchat that was sent to a male student. RCMP said the student then flagged the photo to his parent who reported it to the school.

Through an investigation into the matter, Sundre RCMP, with the help of the Investigated Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, found that the man had befriended several underage girls through various social media platforms.

READ MORE: Sexual predators increasingly find victims on dating sites, police warn

RCMP said the man allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and photos to the victims which led to sexual contact.

Tyson James Dichrow was arrested and charged Feb. 3 with 14 criminal offences.

He is charged with:

2 counts of criminal harassment

2 counts of sexual interference

2 counts of invitation to sexual touching

2 counts of child luring

1 count of sexual assault

2 counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child

2 counts of possession of child pornography

1 count of trafficking of marijuana



Story continues below Related Calgary educator facing 49 sex abuse charges to remain in custody over holidays



Bail for accused sexual predator sparking outrage in Calgary

RCMP said Dichrow has appeared before a Justice of the Peace and has been released from custody with several conditions, including no contact with the victims or any girl under the age of 16, unless a responsible adult is present.

Dichrow is also banned from any daycare, school grounds, playground community centre or place where children under the age of 16 can be expected, unless a responsible adult is present.

“Allegations such as this are of great concern to the community and to police,” Cpl. Karl Mandel said.

“Anyone who thinks that they may also have been a victim of this type of offence should contact the Sundre RCMP or their local police.”

Dichrow is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Didsbury on Feb. 26.