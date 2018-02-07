Political decision a threat to Okanagan vintners; BC Wine Institute

The BC Wine Institute says it is “shocked” at Alberta’s ban on the import of BC wines.

Premier Rachel Notley’s government is taking the action to try to force the BC government to withdraw the stopping of increased bitumen exports until it is satisfied the spill response system is adequate.

READ MORE: BC premier vows province will respond to ‘unfair’ wine boycott

That could derail the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“We are disappointed that this political decision is threatening our progress and threatening the successes that have benefited small businesses in both the Alberta and BC economies,” states institute President/CEO Miles Prodan in a news release.

Next to local sales, Alberta is the second largest market for BC wines.

Thirty per cent of all wine sold in the neighbouring province comes from BC with a retail value of about $160 million.

The Wine Institute says the free-trade relationship between the two provinces is imperative to securing Canada’s economic well-being.