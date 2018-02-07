A woman is creating an island resort exclusively for women; no men allowed

There are women-only gyms, women-only taxi services and women-only social clubs, so it’s safe to say there’s an interest in man-free spaces. But what would you say to a women-only island resort?

Kristina Roth, a consultant whose company was listed on Forbes’ list of fastest-growing women-run businesses in 2016, is opening SuperShe Island in June, an exclusive resort off the coast of Finland that will serve as a luxury retreat only for women.

The idea came to her after several trips to the Ashram in Calabasas, Calif., and The Ranch Malibu, both wellness and fitness retreats.

“When there was a cute guy, women would put on lipstick,” she said to the New York Post. “The idea [at SuperShe island] is, hey, focus on yourself — don’t try to get your hormones up.”

Although she was initially reluctant to buy an island in Finland, she says once she saw it, she fell in love with its bucolic tranquility.

Located approximately one-and-a-half hours from Helsinki airport, the island boasts lush wooded areas and serene waters, and the Pinterest-worthy cottages on the property are equipped with luxurious features like fireplaces, decks and designer linens. In an interview with Cosmopolitan.com, a representative stated that the island is substance-free in order to “focus on health and wellness” since “many people use these retreats as an opportunity to reset their lives,” (although images on the website’s video include shots of wine and champagne).

A week away from men (and potentially booze) isn’t cheap, though: a virtually all-inclusive seven-day stay starts at US$3,500.

SuperShe Island is scheduled to open in June, and there’s a vetting process for membership that includes a Skype interview with Roth as well as references from fellow members.

“I’d like to vet the person and see that they’re well-rounded and would fit in,” she said, “but I don’t want to be elitist.”

Roth created SuperShe, a female-centric online community, as a way to influence and help guide other women embarking on their own businesses. The mantra is “friends, fun, fitness and adventure,” and the website posts inspirational videos, cooking tutorials and fitness tips to help women “discover the best version of themselves.”