Canada
February 7, 2018 11:05 am
Updated: February 7, 2018 11:10 am

Hamilton couple wins $23-million Lotto 6-49 jackpot

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  900 CHML

The winners of a $23-million jackpot are picking up their cheque at OLG headquarters in Toronto on Wednesday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
A A

A multi-million dollar Hamilton mystery is about to be solved.

Later this morning, the local winners of a $23-million jackpot will be revealed when they pick up their cheque at OLG headquarters in Toronto.

READ MORE: Winning ticket for $23 million Lotto 649 jackpot sold in Hamilton area

One lone ticket had the right combination of numbers to score the jackpot for the Jan. 27 Lotto 6-49 draw.

All we know so far is that it’s a Hamilton-area couple.

READ MORE: U.S. woman won $560M lottery — now she’s suing to stay anonymous

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
hamilton lottery
hamilton lotto winners
Lotto 6-49
Olg
Ontario Lottery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News