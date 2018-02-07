Hamilton couple wins $23-million Lotto 6-49 jackpot
A multi-million dollar Hamilton mystery is about to be solved.
Later this morning, the local winners of a $23-million jackpot will be revealed when they pick up their cheque at OLG headquarters in Toronto.
One lone ticket had the right combination of numbers to score the jackpot for the Jan. 27 Lotto 6-49 draw.
All we know so far is that it’s a Hamilton-area couple.
