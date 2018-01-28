Winning ticket for $23 million Lotto 649 jackpot sold in Hamilton area
If you bought your Lotto 649 ticket locally, you might want to check yours to see if it’s a winner.
The winning ticket for the January 27 Lotto 649 draw, worth $23,324,912.20, was sold in the Hamilton region.
There are a couple more lucky ticket holders in Ontario.
A ticket purchased in Toronto also claimed the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize and an ENCORE ticket, worth $100,000, was sold in Ottawa.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on January 31 will be approximately $5 million.
