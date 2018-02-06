Another winter storm forecast for Alberta Wednesday: Environment Canada

A number of weather watches and warnings have been issued for central and southern Alberta ahead of another winter storm.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch for Calgary Tuesday afternoon, warning “a long period of widespread snowfall, with total amounts of 25 to 35 centimetres is possible Wednesday evening into Friday.”

The national weather agency said snow is expected to move into central Alberta first, before it tracks south toward the U.S. border.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada was forecasting the heaviest amounts of snow will begin overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but “there is still uncertainty where the heaviest amounts will fall. The snow is expected to end Friday.”

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the winter storm watch extended from Red Deer County to the entire southern border of Alberta. Snowfall warnings predicting accumulations in excess of 35 centimetres covered regions from the northern edge of the Rocky Mountains and east to Rock Mountain House and Whitecourt.

This latest system is coming on the heels of significant snowfall over the weekend, where some areas in Alberta recorded over 20 centimetres of snow.

Parts of both Calgary and Edmonton saw over 15 centimetres of snow Saturday, prompting the city of Calgary to close Deerfoot Trail for hours.

