RCMP looking for 14 guns and 1 snake after central Alberta break-in

Late last month, a home in Red Deer was broken into and thieves made off with 14 firearms, an iPad and the owners’ pet snake.

Sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 29, a home in the Oriole Park neighborhood on the city’s west side was broken into.

Guns stolen include:

Glock 17, 9 mm, Serial #UMS399; numerous after-market feature

Glock 22, .40 calibre, Serial #SML029; after-market features include a light and a factory extended magazine release

Glock 23 Generation 3, .40 calibre, Serial #XUV155; after-market features include a light, night sights and a Vickers tactical magazine release

Heckler and Koch USP 40 Custom Sport, .40 calibre, Serial #22088700; after-market feature: Dawson precision fiber optic competition sights.

Spikes Tactical custom AR15 build, 5.56 mm, Serial #JKR2048

Beretta 92F with custom rubber grips; Serial #: D49166Z

Two Stevens 12 gauge shotguns with wooden stocks and muzzle brakes

Stevens 32 single shot Rimfire rife

Henry 22 lever action rifle w/3×9 scope

Lakefield 22 bolt action rifle w/3×9 scope

Two Lakefield 22 repeater rifles

Winchester 22 repeater rifle

“RCMP cannot confirm at this time if the break-in was targeted due to the presence of firearms or not, as the criminals went through the entire house and stole other items besides the guns,” Cpl. Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP said in a release on Tuesday.

“The firearms were appropriately licensed and stored, and were owned by hobbyists, but it’s always a concern when firearms make their way into the hands of criminals, as happened in this case.”

The stolen snake is described as a corn snake and is between five and six feet long.

Anyone who spots any of the stolen items for sale is asked to call RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online.