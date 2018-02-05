Driver turns himself in after pickup truck crashes into Red Deer pizzeria

Four days after a worker was injured when a pickup truck plowed into a Red Deer pizzeria, the RCMP said they expect to lay at least one charge against the driver. Police said the man turned himself in over the weekend.

A 32-year-old man is facing a charge of failing to remain at the scene of an accident in which a person was injured, the RCMP said in a news release on Monday. They did not release the suspect’s name because the charge has yet to be formally laid.

Police officers were called to the Westview Shopping Plaza shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday after a pickup truck was seen reversing across a parking lot and crashing into Papa Baldy’s Pizza restaurant. The RCMP said an employee suffered minor injuries and three people were either inside or near the pizzeria when the crash occurred.

On Friday, police said “preliminary investigation indicates that this occurrence appears to be intentional,” however, on Monday, they said investigators now believe the collision was unintentional.

According to the RCMP, the suspect turned himself in to police on Saturday. They added the man’s truck matched the description of the suspect vehicle and that the truck sustained damage “consistent with the collision with the building.”

Police said their investigation of what took place is ongoing. The restaurant sustained extensive damage as a result of the collision, but the RCMP did not say how much it could cost to repair the damage.