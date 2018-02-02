Pickup truck plows into Red Deer pizzeria, RCMP say crash ‘appears to be intentional’

The RCMP are investigating what prompted the driver of a pickup truck to reverse across a Red Deer parking lot and smash into a pizzeria, injuring an employee and causing “very extensive damage” to the restaurant on Thursday night.

“While preliminary investigation indicates that this occurrence appears to be intentional, we can’t speculate at this time,” Staff Sgt. Jeff McBeth, of the Red Deer RCMP detachment, said in a news release on Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the Westview Shopping Plaza shortly after 9 p.m., after a pickup truck was seen crashing into Papa Baldy’s restaurant. They said an employee suffered minor injuries and three people were either inside or near the pizzeria when the crash occurred.

“We had a very tragic and disgusting thing happen tonight,” reads a post attributed to “Mama Baldy” that was posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday night.

“Our store was attacked by an unknown person.”

View photos of the damage the pizzeria sustained below:

“[Restaurant staff] are more than lucky and blessed to be able to walk away with only bumps and bruises, I am in total disgust and shock that someone would do something like this and put innocent people in danger.”

The RCMP said they are looking for the suspect who was driving the pickup truck, which is described as a black Dodge Ram, loaded with concrete in the rear box. They said it will have damage on its rear end.

A photo of the suspect vehicle can be seen below.

“All efforts are being made to solve this crime and we are looking for public tips,” McBeth said. “As always, public tips can be crucial to our ability to solve and reduce crimes.”

“We thank our lucky stars that there were no valued customers in the store at the time and all my staff are safe,” reads a post on Papa Baldy’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the suspect or what happened is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.