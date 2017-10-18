ATM stolen after truck rams northern Alberta golf course clubhouse

RCMP north of Edmonton continue to investigate a bizarre break-in at a Wabasca golf course that resulted in the theft of an ATM.
It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.
Police said the front entrance of the clubhouse at the Wabasca golf course was rammed with a truck. Two suspects got away with the ATM.
RCMP believe a 1998 blue Chevrolet C1500 truck was used in the break-in. The burnt-out vehicle was later recovered in the area, police said.
Wabasca is located about 300 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the ATM theft is asked to contact the Desmarais RCMP at 780-891-3768. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
