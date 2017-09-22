2 suspects sought after ATM theft from northern Alberta golf course

RCMP are looking for two suspects after an ATM was stolen from a golf course in northern Alberta.

At around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 19, Demarais RCMP were called to the Wabasca, Alta. golf course for a report of a break and enter. A pickup truck was used to ram through the front entrance of the clubhouse.

Once inside, surveillance video shows two suspects stealing an ATM.

The 1998 blue Chevrolet truck police said was used in the theft was later found burnt in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Desmarais RCMP at 780-891-3768 or local police. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.