More snow on its way for New Brunswick

Good news for those enjoying the snow —New Brunswickers can expect to receive quite a bit more of it on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a low pressure system will approach the Maritimes on Wednesday, bringing with it snow and periods of freezing rain during the afternoon and evening.

Parts of New Brunswick could see more than 15 centimetres of snow Wednesday night, with the snow ending early Thursday evening.

Environment Canada says that the southern part of the province may see the snow change to freezing rain or rain.