Weather
February 5, 2018 4:54 pm

Water levels being monitored in Sussex, N.B.

By Video Journalist  Global News

WATCH: It was a mixed bag across the province as New Brunswickers dealt with rain, snow and mild temperatures. It made for a slippery morning commute and has prompted emergency officials to keep a close eye on water levels. Morganne Campbell has more.

A A

Residents in the Town of Sussex and surrounding areas are being reminded to keep a close eye on area waterways as ice jams have caused a significant rise in river levels.

The town of Sussex Works Department and Emergency Measures Coordinator are monitoring the situation and residents are being advised to take the necessary steps to secure homes and property.

READ MORE: Parts of Sussex, N.B. evacuated as some southern communities see flooding and power outages


Story continues below

“We’re taking the necessary precautions and watching over the river levels. We have it recorded electronically, so you can see at any moment in time where it’s at. So we’re just in a sit, wait and see monitor mode,” said Scott Hatcher, chief administrative officer for the municipality.

The ice jam released around 7 a.m. as water rose about three feet (one metre) due to precipitation and a combination of warm temperatures.

READ MORE: Historic N.B. covered bridge damaged following collision

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings remain in effect for parts of northern New Brunswick. Those areas are expected to see between 15 and 20 centimeters.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Flooding
Morganne Campbell
NB
New Brunswick
Rain
sussex
Trout Creek

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News