Water levels being monitored in Sussex, N.B.

Residents in the Town of Sussex and surrounding areas are being reminded to keep a close eye on area waterways as ice jams have caused a significant rise in river levels.

The town of Sussex Works Department and Emergency Measures Coordinator are monitoring the situation and residents are being advised to take the necessary steps to secure homes and property.

“We’re taking the necessary precautions and watching over the river levels. We have it recorded electronically, so you can see at any moment in time where it’s at. So we’re just in a sit, wait and see monitor mode,” said Scott Hatcher, chief administrative officer for the municipality.

The ice jam released around 7 a.m. as water rose about three feet (one metre) due to precipitation and a combination of warm temperatures.

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings remain in effect for parts of northern New Brunswick. Those areas are expected to see between 15 and 20 centimeters.