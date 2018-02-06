OPP investigating possible theft of dog from Guelph Lake Conservation Area

Wellington County OPP are investigating the possible theft of a dog in Guelph-Eramosa.

At around noon on Monday, a woman was walking with her dogs off-leash on the trails at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area.

Police say one of the dogs ran ahead of the group and out of sight. By the time the woman and her other dogs reached the road, the first dog was nowhere to be found.

The woman reported seeing a black sedan leaving the area at a high speed soon after.

Police say the dog is an eight-year-old German Wirehair Pointer and responds to the names “Leo” and “Pisser.” He’s described as dark grey with brown patches and white flecks. The dog is also missing a chunk of his left ear flap.

OPP are asking the public for their assistance in locating this dog.

Any person with information regarding this person should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at http://www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.