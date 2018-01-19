Police hunt for suspect after van full of dogs stolen in Whitby, Ont.
A A
Police east of Toronto are searching for a van they say was reportedly stolen with 13 to 15 dogs inside.
Durham Regional Police said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the area of Garden Street and Manning Road in Whitby.
Const. George Tudos tells Global News a dog walker was approached by a suspect with a knife and made off with the van.
Police said they are looking for a white 2008 Chevrolet Uplander with the licence plate AR91056.
Authorities said the suspect may be armed and are advising the public not to approach the vehicle but call 911 instead.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.