Police hunt for suspect after van full of dogs stolen in Whitby, Ont.

Police east of Toronto are searching for a van they say was reportedly stolen with 13 to 15 dogs inside.

Durham Regional Police said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the area of Garden Street and Manning Road in Whitby.

Const. George Tudos tells Global News a dog walker was approached by a suspect with a knife and made off with the van.

Police said they are looking for a white 2008 Chevrolet Uplander with the licence plate AR91056.

Authorities said the suspect may be armed and are advising the public not to approach the vehicle but call 911 instead.