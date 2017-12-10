Vehicle stolen in Oliver with dog inside

A vehicle stolen from the Oliver Chevron gas station on Sunday morning was carrying precious cargo.

Hazel Ladhar was doing her daily paper delivery at about 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, when she saw someone drive away with her black 2001 Honda CRV.

Her dog Mia was inside.

So was her cellphone.

The vehicle’s licence plate is 058 MBX.

The dog is a black yorki/shitzu mix, approximately 11 lbs. She is wearing a red sweater hoodie with “security” written on the back in white letters.

Anyone who locates the dog is asked to call Grace at 250-689-6506 or Heather at 250-488-6464.

The Oliver RCMP are investigating.