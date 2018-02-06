Teen stabbed during Saskatoon home invasion

A teen was stabbed in the leg and rib cage area during a home invasion in Saskatoon.

Police were originally called to a home in the 3600-block of Diefenbaker Drive for a report of a stabbing.

Officers were told that two people, both armed with bear spray and one with a knife, entered the home on Monday just before 2:30 p.m. CT and demanded prescription drugs.

The people at the home fought back and one of the suspects stabbed a 17-year-old boy.

Another person at the home then struck one of the suspects with a hammer.

Police said the suspects then used the bear spray and fled on foot with a wallet.

The teen was taken to hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A police dog and the air support unit attempted were unsuccessful in tracking the suspects.

They are described as Indigenous, around five-foot 10 or 11, and with dark hair. Both had their faces covered with bandanas, one red and the other black, and were wearing grey hoodies.

Saskatoon police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.