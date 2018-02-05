Man found not guilty in deadly 2015 Edmonton hit and run

A 60-year-old man charged in a deadly hit and run involving a motorcycle in May 2015 was found not guilty on Monday.

READ MORE: Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle

David Gershon Bookhalter was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident knowing death was caused in connection with the crash in south Edmonton on May 11, 2015.

The crash happened on the 122 Street overpass at Whitemud Drive shortly after 8 p.m. A woman was killed when a left-turning vehicle hit the motorcycle she was on. The man driving the motorcycle was seriously injured.

The driver of the motorcycle — Michael Liu — was the first person to testify in the case. His girlfriend, 26-year-old Christina Shi Jim Goh, was killed in the crash.

The judge’s decision was delivered Monday at 1 p.m.

The Crown prosecutor in the case said he was “understandably shocked” and needs to review the reasons given by the judge and consult with superiors before deciding on possible future steps, including filing an appeal.

“The decision speaks for itself,” the defence said.

With files from Global’s Caley Ramsay and Kim Smith