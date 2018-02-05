No charges will be laid after man dies following altercation at Lamont gas station

RCMP said Monday that after “a thorough investigation” into a verbal altercation involving two men at the Esso station in Lamont, no criminal charges will be laid.

Police were called to the central Alberta business shortly after 3:14 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Officers said an elderly man was injured after the incident and later died.

RCMP stressed the altercation could not be described as a fight. In a news release Monday, RCMP called the incident as “a verbal altercation.”

“A comprehensive review of the file by RCMP investigators, as well as by the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, has determined that criminal charges will not be laid in this matter,” the news release said.

RCMP said the police investigation into allegations of criminal conduct is over.

“This is a tragic accident, but one that could possibly have been prevented,” Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Staff Sgt. Mike McCauley said. “It is a lesson for us all that even a verbal argument can have dire consequences.

“I urge everyone to be respectful of one another, regardless of the dispute. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family, who have lost someone dear to them.”

RCMP did not immediately clarify how the altercation led to the man’s death.

Lamont is about 62 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.