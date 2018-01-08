Crime
RCMP seek witnesses after elderly man dies following reported fight northeast of Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

An elderly man has died after a fight was reported at a gas station one hour outside Edmonton over the weekend and now, the RCMP are hoping a woman and a little boy who they believe saw what happened, will come forward.

On Monday, Mounties said an investigation has been launched stemming from a “complaint of an altercation” at an Esso gas station in Lamont, Alta. at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the incident left an elderly man hurt and he later died of his injury.

“The RCMP believe that an adult female who was with a young boy inside the gas station may have witnessed the incident,” police said in a news release Monday night.

The first potential witness is described as a white woman in her late 20s or early 30s with short pink or purple dyed hair wearing black sunglasses, a black coat and mukluks. The other is described as a six- or seven-year-old boy wearing a red T-shirt.

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP General Investigation Section and the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch are now investigating the incident. Police declined to say if the incident was being treated as a homicide.

Police are asking the woman described above, or any other potential witnesses, to call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.

Lamont is located about a one-hour drive northeast of Edmonton.

