Okanagan residents aged 18-19 urged to get meningococcal disease immunizations

Interior Health expects to declare an end to the meningococcal disease outbreak in the Okanagan on February 13th.

That’s if no additional cases are reported before then.

READ MORE: Interior Health declares meningococcal outbreak; offers mass vaccinations

So far since the outbreak started on December 14th, there have been 14,486 immunizations for the disease in the Okanagan.

“We are extremely pleased with the response from the public to make immunization a priority but are continuing to encourage those who have not yet been immunized to do so, especially those in the 18-19 year age group,” said Medical Health Officer Dr. Karen Goodison.

“If you know someone in the Okanagan who is in this age group, please encourage them to get immunized while the vaccine is available.”

READ MORE: Thousands of Okanagan teens get meningococcal vaccine

After the outbreak is officially over, free vaccinations will be given only to grade nine and ten students.

Meanwhile, free immunizations for meningococcal disease are available at Okanagan health centres and some Shoppers Drug Mart and London Drugs locations.