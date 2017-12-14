Interior Health declares meningococcal outbreak; offers mass vaccinations

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease.

There were 11 cases of the disease identified in the region in 2017, with the majority of them occuring in the Okanagan.

Typically, the health authority will see less than five cases per year.

Immunization clinics are being set up throughout the Okanagan for students in grades 9-12 and teens from 15-19 who do not attend school.

“The risk to the general population is low,” Medical Health Officer, Dr. Karin Goodison said. “However, with the increase in the number of cases and the fact that this disease can be prevented through immunization, we felt it important to raise the public’s awareness about this disease, and roll out a campaign to immunize those at the highest risk.”

Immunizations started at a school in Vernon on Thursday and will continue to roll out at Okanagan schools next week.

Public Health Centres will also be offering immunization clinics.

More information is available at interiorhealth.ca.

Meningococcal disease is a bacterial infection that occurs rarely in Canada. It is spread from person to person by coughing, sneezing, or close face-to-face contact.

It can also spread through kissing, sharing food, drinks, cigarettes or lipstick.