Vaccinations urged after Okanagan students get potentially deadly disease

Interior Health is advising everyone at South Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver to ensure they are immunized with the Meningococcal Quadrivalent vaccine.

That’s because the illness has been confirmed in two students and there is a potential third case.

Interior Health says Meningococcal Disease is a bacterial infection that is very rare in Canada.

It can affect the lining of the brain and/or blood.

Although the risk of getting this disease is low, we are advising anyone who may have been exposed to take the precaution of getting immunized,” said medical health officer Dr. Rakel Kling in a news release. “Meningococcal Disease is a serious infection and immunization is a proven and safe means of preventing illness.”

The vaccine has been provided to the school’s grade 9 students for the past two years.

Anyone with symptoms of the disease, including fever, headache, stiff neck and vomiting, should seek immediate medical attention.

Interior Health will be providing vaccination clinics in Oliver.

People are asked to bring their personal immunization records and BC Services card/Care Card to the clinic.