‘Away it went’: strong winds blow roof off Halifax’s Maritime Conservatory

The Maritime Conservatory on Chebucto Road in Halifax had to cancel classes and close its doors on Monday after a portion of the roof blew off.

“Not sure what happened but somehow the wind caught the roof the right way and away it went,” said John Murray, office manager for the conservatory.

Murray says the roof blew off shortly before 8 a.m.

“We heard this noise and looked out the window and there was the roof on the parking lot,” he said.

The conservatory was in the process of redoing the entire roof when the incident happened.

“Basically what we did is we had all the slanted parts of the roof done and this was the flat part down the middle of the roof,” said Murray.

A car that was in a nearby parking lot was significantly damaged by debris, but there were no injuries.

At this point, it’s unclear how much it will cost to repair the damage and the conservatory is still waiting for officials to determine exactly what happened.

“To me, its an act of God and there’s nothing I can do about it so I just take it as it comes today,” said Murray. “Until the workers get up there and the assessor gets up there and sort of tells us what happened, we’re in the dark.”

Murray says the neighbouring Maritime Muslim Academy has been helping them out during the clean-up.

A determination about whether or not the conservatory will open on Tuesday is expected to be made Monday night.