Shubenacadie Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day

If Shubenacadie Sam is correct, you can plan to put away the snow pants and shovels very soon.

After leaving his warm den on Friday morning at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Shubenacadie, N.S., the furry forecaster did not see his shadow.

According to folklore, if a groundhog sees its shadow on Groundhog Day, there will be six more weeks of winter.

If a groundhog does not see its shadow, spring is around the corner.

“He was a little hesitant to come out. You know, groundhogs do like the warm temperatures but he did not see his shadow, it was very overcast so it is going to be an early spring,” said Tabitha Cox, head interpreter at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park.

More than 100 people came out to get a glimpse of Sam.

“We actually come every year. This is our seventh year to see Shubenacadie Sam, so it’s a growing tradition,” said Christy O’Neil.

“I thought he was really pretty, he has nice colours,” said Leah Parker Hallett.

For the most part, people were thrilled to hear that Sam didn’t see his shadow and welcome spring with open arms. However, some were a little disappointed with the outcome.

“We actually want more winter so I think next year, we’re going to bring picket signs,” said Kyla McInnis.

Shubenacadie Sam was the first groundhog to predict the upcoming weather in North America.

This marks the 30th anniversary of the annual weather prediction by Shubenacadie Sam.