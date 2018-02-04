Driver dies after collision west of Edmonton

A 21-year-old woman from Parkland County has died from injuries she suffered in a collision on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, a sedan was travelling east on Highway 16A when it crossed the median and and collided with a westbound pick up truck just east of Spruce Grove, RCMP said.

Police said the female driver of the sedan was taken to an Edmonton hospital where she died of her injuries on Saturday.

The driver of the pick up wasn’t injured.

RCMP said they won’t be releasing the name of the victim.

The cause of the collision hasn’t been released.