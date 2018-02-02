Serious crash closes highway west of Edmonton

A section of Highway 16A between Edmonton and Spruce Grove was shut down Friday afternoon due to a serious collision.

Police said a female suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital after a collision between two vehicles at the train bridge at Range Road 270, just east of Spruce Grove. It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Traffic in both directions of Highway 16A were being diverted early Friday afternoon. Eastbound traffic was diverted at Century Road, while westbound traffic was rerouted at Highway 60.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as traffic is expected to be diverted for several hours.

RCMP did not say if the injured female was a child or an adult. It’s not known how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.

RCMP said more information would be released when it is available.