2 people, 2 horses dead after collision near Yahk, BC

Two people are dead following a crash in B.C.’s southern interior on Saturday morning.

A collision near Yahk, B.C., located about 65 kilometres south of Cranbrook, closed Highway 3/95 in both directions.

RCMP Cpl. Ryan Bacica said the crash occurred when a tractor-trailer “lost control on the ice, jackknifed and collided head-on with a pickup truck towing a horse trailer, which was travelling eastbound.”

The drivers of both vehicles died in the crash. The horses in the trailers did not survive.

The passenger from the pickup truck is in critical condition in hospital.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 8 a.m. and have now cleared the scene.

The road is expected to re-open at 6 p.m. Saturday.