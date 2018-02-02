Quick-thinking store owner and crime-fighting app help catch jewelry thief

A quick-thinking store owner and a crime-fighting app helped catch a jewelry thief in downtown Kingston. On Jan. 26, 2017, a man walked into Frontenac Jewellers on Princess Street, claiming he wanted to purchase a $9000 engagement ring, when store owner Peter Dafnas says the unthinkable happened.

“During the transaction, getting his name, number and email address, he grabbed the ring he was looking at and then ran for the door.”

Dafnas tried to stop the thief by pushing a display case over to trap him, but the suspect managed to escape and took off on foot. Dafnas chased after him down Princess Street yelling to inform people he had been robbed.

A sales clerk next door at Vandervoort General Store heard the commotion and grabbed her phone. Only she didn’t call 911.

“I got on Group Me,” said Lorna Carroll, “and notified the downtown merchants that there was a serious incident at Frontenac Jewelers and that was that. I just turned to look outside and fellow merchants had come to Natasha and Peter’s aide.”

Group Me is a crime prevention app administered by Kingston Police. It’s like a group text that connects downtown businesses with one another as well as police. The app has been around for a few years but has really taken off the last year with more than a hundred members.

“We’ve noticed a real big sense of community now with the different stores that are on it. They’re able to get to know each other as well and help each other out,” said Const. Filip Wisniak, adding that the app is not a tool to replace calling 911.

While Carroll was sending her message, Dafnas was chasing the suspect down four blocks. He managed to get the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle and reported it to police. Officers were able to catch up with the ring thief within two hours of the crime. The suspect was arrested at charged with theft.

At the time of the robbery, Dafnas didn’t have the app, but is on it now and says it’s nice to know store owners are there for each other.

