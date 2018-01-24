Man in custody after early morning standoff with Kingston police

A man in his 20s was taken into custody after an early morning standoff in a west end Kingston neighbourhood.

The Kingston Police emergency response team surrounded a house on Glen Cairn Terrace in the Henderson Place neighbourhood just after 3 a.m. after reports of a dispute between a young man and his parents. One of the parents was assaulted and both fled the house before police arrived. The extent of injuries isn’t known.

Police say an assault with a weapon was involved, but it did not involve a firearm.

The tense standoff ended peacefully several hours later, just after 9 a.m., when police escorted a suspect out of the house.

There’s no word yet on whether charges will be laid.

Students were allowed to enter and leave nearby schools during the standoff.